Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre
News

Suspects held in Fete shooting

February 9, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A breakthrough in Saturday’s shooting at Fete nightclub.

Police this morning arrested two people in connection with a shooting and assault outside the popular West Bay Road club that left two men hospitalised.  In that incident a 26-year-old man was shot in the torso and a second man aged 29 was pistol whipped.

Both men were treated and have since left the Cayman Islands hospital.  A police statement announcing the arrests identified the suspects as a 35-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman…Both of west bay.
The man was held on suspicions of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and assault causing grievous bodily harm.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.  Both suspects remain in police custody.  It marked the second shooting outside the club in less than two months. A shooting on Boxing Day sent a teenager to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.  No one has been arrested in that incident.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: