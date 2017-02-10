Suspects held in Fete shooting

A breakthrough in Saturday’s shooting at Fete nightclub.

Police this morning arrested two people in connection with a shooting and assault outside the popular West Bay Road club that left two men hospitalised. In that incident a 26-year-old man was shot in the torso and a second man aged 29 was pistol whipped.

Both men were treated and have since left the Cayman Islands hospital. A police statement announcing the arrests identified the suspects as a 35-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman…Both of west bay.

The man was held on suspicions of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and assault causing grievous bodily harm.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm. Both suspects remain in police custody. It marked the second shooting outside the club in less than two months. A shooting on Boxing Day sent a teenager to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. No one has been arrested in that incident.

