Tackling child abuse

On the heels of Government releasing a National Sports Associations Child Abuse Prevention policy Red Cross Deputy Director Carolina Ferreira wants a wider policy for all youth organisations.

“A lot of the times we tend to think oh well this is Cayman so these things don’t happen, or everybody knows everybody,” Ms Ferreira said.

It’s that mindset Ms Ferreira is trying to change in Cayman.

“But we are going to need the help of parents and guardians, teachers and people who think and care about children in general,” said Ms Ferreira said.

She’s hoping the Red Cross’s new seal of protection initiative which vets those involved in local youth organisations makes that happen.

‘There are no national standards for youth serving organisations in Cayman so there are no checks and balances when it comes to vetting youth serving organisations,” she said.

And that’s because they fall outside the scope of the education law and the new sports child abuse policy 12 organisations are currently undergoing the training. But she wants the public to be more aware of the dangers.

“We have to kinda of put our protection goggles on and it will change how we do things and it will also change our culture,” she added.

She says she hopes this initiative is taken on board by all organisations and becomes a standard.

The deputy director says the last statistic on child abuse states one in five girls are abused in Cayman. But she says the situation may be much worse and she’s urging the public to report all incidents.

