Tender process to open for South Sound boardwalk

Government has taken a step forward toward the creation of a beach boardwalk in South Sound.

The Ministry of Planning, Lands, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure this week opens the tender process for companies interested in constructing the boardwalk, which is expected to run on the beach from Red Bay dock more than 1,500 feet to the area in front of Cayman Crossing.

The tender will become available Friday (17 February).

The deadline to submit proposals is 17 March.

