Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
News

Tender process to open for South Sound boardwalk

February 14, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Government has taken a step forward toward the creation of a beach boardwalk in South Sound.

The Ministry of Planning, Lands, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure this week opens the tender process for companies interested in constructing the boardwalk, which is expected to run on the beach from Red Bay dock more than 1,500 feet to the area in front of Cayman Crossing.

The tender will become available Friday (17 February).

The deadline to submit proposals is 17 March.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Builders Expo 1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: