Tibbetts takes the stand in Syed trial

Matthew Tibbetts of the Civil Service College Portfolio said he was signing invoices to pay Mr. Syed at the discretion of Chief Officer Designate Mary Rodrigues.

It is alleged Mr. Syed falsified an invoice for more than US$150k and falsified a separate invoice for $US37,528.

It is also alleged Mr. Syed wanted reimbursement for a portion of the 1st invoice and demanded to be re-paid the entire amount for the other invoice.

Court reports said Mr. Syed told the school’s accountant at the time he was seeking the reimbursement for private spending he did on UCCI’s behalf to acquire materials for the Civil Service College Project.

The American company named on the invoices said they did not issue the paperwork and said the invoices were not genuine.

The company sent an invoice to UCCI confirming they have only received a total of $US50K dollars for materials required for the Civil service College Project.

The trial is expected to continue tomorrow.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

