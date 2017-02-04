Flow Valentine
TV regulator denies blame for sunset on Daybreak

February 3, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) says it should not shoulder blame for morning programme Daybreak being pulled off the air.

Last week, Hurley’s Media Managing Director Randy Merren cited the regulator’s failure to establish Cayman 27, Cayman’s only free-to-air TV station, as a “must-carry” on all local cable providers’ networks as one of the reasons for the cancellation.

OfReg ITC Executive Director Alee Fa’amoe calls the issue a commercial one, not a regulatory matter.

In a statement he says “While fully respecting the local content license obligation, service providers must be able to enter into mutually beneficial commercial agreements for that content and be able to assemble and price their services and compete for customers.”

Cayman 27’s original owner Colin Wilson discusses what this stance means for the future of local television.

