UCCI responds to lewd video

The President of the University College of the Cayman Islands issues a press release after a video surfaces on social media purporting to show two men performing lewd acts in a UCCI bathroom.

According to posts on social media, the incident happened in a bathroom on the school’s George Town campus. Cayman 27 could not independently verify those claims.

UCCI President Roy Bodden issued the following statement on the matter:

“It has come to my attention that there is a video in which an incident is alleged to have occurred at a University College bathroom. Whilst it is my information that it cannot be conclusively proven that the incident happened at the University College, what I wish to establish is that UCCI is an institution which encourages its students to live up to the highest ideals. The record of the administration and faculty of UCCI bears this out. The University College continues to encourage its students to uphold the principles of responsibility, maturity and public regard and loses no opportunity to remind its student of their social and moral obligations to uphold these values.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

