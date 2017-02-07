Flow Valentine
News

UCCI responds to lewd video

February 6, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The President of the University College of the Cayman Islands issues a press release after a video surfaces on social media purporting to show two men performing lewd acts in a UCCI bathroom.

According to posts on social media, the incident happened in a bathroom on the school’s George Town campus. Cayman 27 could not independently verify those claims.

UCCI President Roy Bodden issued the following statement on the matter:

“It has come to my attention that there is a video in which an incident is alleged to have occurred

at a University College bathroom. Whilst it is my information that it cannot be conclusively

proven that the incident happened at the University College, what I wish to establish is that

UCCI is an institution which encourages its students to live up to the highest ideals. The record

of the administration and faculty of UCCI bears this out. The University College continues to

encourage its students to uphold the principles of responsibility, maturity and public regard

and loses no opportunity to remind its student of their social and moral obligations to uphold

these values.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
Flow Valentine

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: