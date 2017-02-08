UK security interest normal

There has been keen interest from UK officials over the past couple of months regarding Cayman’s security mechanisms the most recent being the UK navy ship RFA Wave Knight visit. Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson says this is nothing out of the ordinary.

A Financial Crimes team, Naval officers and child abuse officers from the UK have also made recent visits.

Mr Manderson says all in an effort to improve Cayman’s practices and infrastructure on several fronts.

“We have a good working relationship, we’ve all been working very hard to sure that relationship continues. The Governor’s Office is a huge supporter of building capacity in the islands along with the FCO, this is just a demonstration of that,” Deputy Governor Manderson.

The RFA Wave Knight captain and crew left Sunday.

