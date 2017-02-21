C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
News

US Government airplane lands in Cayman on ‘routine visit’

February 20, 2017
Add Comment
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

No, it’s not Air Force One, but a US government plane is on the ground at Owen Roberts International Airport.

The Airports Authority told Cayman 27 the plane touched down Sunday night.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said the plane is here for a routine visit.  He told Cayman 27 there were some US personnel aboard as flight crew, but no passengers aboard the 737.

We reached out to the US State Department, but have not yet heard back. The plane is scheduled to depart Wednesday.

About the author

View All Posts
Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Builders Expo 1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: