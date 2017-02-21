US Government airplane lands in Cayman on ‘routine visit’

No, it’s not Air Force One, but a US government plane is on the ground at Owen Roberts International Airport.

The Airports Authority told Cayman 27 the plane touched down Sunday night.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said the plane is here for a routine visit. He told Cayman 27 there were some US personnel aboard as flight crew, but no passengers aboard the 737.

We reached out to the US State Department, but have not yet heard back. The plane is scheduled to depart Wednesday.

