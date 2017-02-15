V-Day hairstyle

No special day would be complete without a new hair-style from Ms. Anne-Marie “Hairstyle” Tomlinson.

Known for “hairdos” to celebrate nearly every occasion Ms. Tomlinson did not disappoint today (Feb 14) adding all things Valentines into her hair do except for chocolate.

She said she’s taking the love from the air and putting it in her hair. She said It took hours to complete the style by putting in teddy-bears and Ms. Tomlinson said she wishes everyone in the Cayman islands a happy valentines.

