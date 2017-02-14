Flow Valentine
Voters claim and objection deadline draws nearer

February 13, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
With six days left to the claims and objections deadline Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell is calling for voters to make sure their information is correct so they do not miss their chance to vote on May 24.

He says only 50 of the 194 voters with wrong addresses have responded to the Election Office’s call to regularise their status, but he says the public is responding to the list and he’s optimistic the voters identified their will make the corrections.
However they are not the only ones who should be checking.
“Even persons who do not think there is anything wrong with their voter registration information ought to check. You can check online, you can check at the post office and as off tomorrow you can check at your district health centre and the hospital.,” Mr Howell said.
The deadline for claims and objections ends next Monday and the Election Supervisor says there will be no extension. You can visit www.elections.ky to check your information on the voters list.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

