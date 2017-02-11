Flow Valentine
Voters focused on issues

February 10, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Players in the 2017 elections may be busy at work on their campaign pledges. But political analyst Dr. Livingston Smith says the battleground to be fought will be focused on issues and how they will be addressed.
He says Cayman’s voting public is sophisticated and the Progressives, the Cayman Democratic Party, as well as, Independents have to come up with solutions for issues rather than promises.
He says there’s one major campaign issue that voters will be looking keenly at.
“Leadership is going to be a critical issue in the election. Who is the best person who can right now run the country, that is going to be an important issue,” Dr Smith said.
Dr. Smith says key issues like unemployment, high cost of living and immigration challenges will feature heavily in the run-up to May 24th.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

