Walton assures police presence in West Bay

February 13, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton welcomed the initiative by the West Bay Community Council teaching women self-defense.  The deputy commissioner says its key that women in the community remember to stay in groups for added security. He says any initiative to keep the community safe will be supported by the police in any way and when needed.
He’s also insisting police will continue their vigilance in the area.
“We are stepping up patrols, we have patrols in those areas where we are having those problems at and we are looking at the investigative options around our strategies as well,” Mr Walton said.
Anyone with any information that could assist police their investigations can call the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777 or crime stoppers at 800-8477.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

