Weather expected to clear for CULL #21 weekend

February 23, 2017
Joseph Avary
Despite some rough weather on the west side Wednesday and Thursday, all systems are go for this weekend’s CULL #21.

Wednesday’s seas and swells have forced partner restaurant Macabuca to close its doors for the evening, but registration is still taking place in the Macabuca carpark through 8 PM.

However, the weather is expected to calm back down for Saturday and Sunday’s weigh-ins.

“So far for Saturday it’s actually showing quite low winds, so I’m hoping for a really good day and then Sunday is not too bad as well, so I really hope we are going to have a good turnout and lots of teams and clean the reef of a lot of lionfish,” said Mark Orr of Cayman United Lionfish League.

Thousands of dollars in prize money, courtesy of Foster’s Food Fair is still up for grabs.

 

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

