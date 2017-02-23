C3 Pure Fibre
Weather washes tender ashore

February 22, 2017
Mario Grey
Weather changes forced a cruise ship tender onto the beach today (Feb 22) and scores of passengers waiting for a way to get back to their ship.

We spoke to a Port Authority worker who told us the rough waves and heavy rain caused the vessel to get away. Passengers said the tenders were delayed by nearly an hour this afternoon as it was unsafe for passengers to board due to the change in weather.

The Port Authority has now secured the getaway boat. Passengers gathered beneath shelters on the waterfront waiting for the situation to be resolved.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

