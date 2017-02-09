Flow Valentine
West Bay Community Council, Purple Dragon offer free self defense class for women

February 8, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
West Bay Community Council has partnered with a local martial arts school to offer free self-defense lessons on the heels of recent attacks against women in the district.
Eziethamae Bodden and Purple Dragon are helping offer self-defense classes this Saturday.
The initiative comes on the heels of police warnings for women to exercise caution in the community following sex attacks.
Ms. Bodden says it’s something that worries the entire community…
“I just feel like this is not Cayman anymore, that these kinds of things are happening that you cannot walk out on a leisure or a health walk in the morning or night without being attacked. This is not Cayman anymore,” Ms Bodden, chairperson of the Council said.
The self-defense class begins at four at the West Bay Town Hall field at 4 pm and is open to the public.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

