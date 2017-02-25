Work permits up by more than 1,000

Work permits for 2016 rose by 1,035 according to stats in the 2015-2016 Home Affairs Ministry annual report.

The report was tabled Friday (24 February) morning in the LA.

We reached out to the immigration for an overall total of work permits. However, no reply was received up to air-time.

The report pointed out that 231 permits were refused by the work permit board, while 239 were deferred.

Other stats in the report pointed out administrators approved 17, 033, while 4, 962 were deferred.

1,0 76 were refused.

As for the Cayman Status and Permanent Residence Board 1,221 status applications were approved, 716 were deferred and 1 77 were refused.

Nearly 800 Permanent Residency applications, according to the report, are pending resolution.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

