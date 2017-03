Two have been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident at The Jungle Bar and Lounge on Friday (17 March), according to an RCIPS press release.

A 21-year old West Bay man was arrested on suspicion of wounding and robbery as well as resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession and consumption of ganja.

Police say a second man — a 30-year old West Bay man — also was arrested on suspicion of wounding.

