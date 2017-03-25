$50k green iguana raffle aims to stymie exponential population growth

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 a $50,000 iguana raffle could help stimulate community involvement in the fight against the invasive green iguana.

In its 2017 iguana control plan, the DOE is proposing to issue registered residents raffle tickets for every ten iguanas culled. Photographic evidence and unique ID codes will be used to mark, document, and verify the kills before raffle tickets are issued. Once marked, an iguana cannot be claimed again. The more iguanas culled, the more raffle tickets one would receive. Every so often, winners will be drawn and awarded cold hard cash for their efforts.

“So we hope the raffle will encourage people who are already perhaps doing this on some scale to step up a bit and submit their iguana kills for raffle tickets, and see if anybody wins a prize,” explained Department of Environment terrestrial resources unit manager Fred Burton.

The DOE stressed that inhumane treatment of iguanas by anyone involved with its culling programmes is illegal and will not be tolerated. If any evidence of cruel or inhumane treatment is detected, that culler will be barred from participating.

The duration of the raffle is expected to be about 4 months.

