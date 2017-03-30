63 candidates emerge from Nominations Day

Nearly 21,000 eligible Caymanian voters across 19 electoral districts now know who they can choose from in the 24 May Cayman Islands General Elections.

A total of 63 candidates emerged from Wednesday’s (29 March) Nominations Day.

Click here for the full list of candidates

Among the more intriguing story lines — the race in West Bay West.

Cayman Democratic Party leader Hon. McKeeva Bush was that electoral district’s lone candidate for most of the day before independent Paul Rivers and Progressives candidate Daphne Orrett filed within the final hour before the nomination station closed.

“The PPM will never allow me to run unopposed,” Mr. Bush told Cayman 27. “So I’m expected they’ll have their own hags around, yes.”

Premier and Progressives party leader Hon. Alden McLaughlin took his time to file his nominations papers, eventually doing so in the Red Bay electoral district. Cayman 27 tried but was unsuccessful in securing an interview with Mr. McLaughlin during Nominations Day. He’ll run against Dr. Frank McField and Denniston Tibbetts, who is running on the CDP ticket.

It’s a five-candidate race in George Town South, where independents Catherine Tyson, Paul Hurlston and Alric Lindsay join Progressives candidate Barbara Conolly and CDP candidate Mike Adam.

In West Bay North, CDP’s Bernie Bush was among the first candidates to file their paperwork this morning. He’ll be fighting independents Sarah Orrett-Ebanks and Mervin Smith for that seat.

West Bay Central candidate Capt. Eugene Ebanks also was among the earliest candidates to file. The CDP stalwart faces independent Katherine Ebanks-Wilks.

“I’m ready to deal with it,” Mr. Ebanks said. “This time in our history is very challenging and I’m up for the fight.”

West Bay South features four candidates, including CDP’s John Jefferson Jr., independents Burns Rankin and Laura Young as well as current Education and Labour Minister Hon. Tara Rivers.

Progressives’ Joseph Hew was the lone candidate for much of the day in George Town North until CDP’s Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden and independent Karin Thompson filed late in the day.

It’s a four-candidate race in George Town West, where independents Ellio Solomon and Dennie Warren Jr. join CDP member Jonathan Piercy and Progressives candidate David Wight.

Independent Kenneth Bryan and Progressives candidate and current Finance Minister Hon. Marco Archer are the lone candidates for George Town Central.

The race for George Town East is up to four candidates — independents Sharon Roulstone and Kenrick Webster along with CDP’s Tessa Bodden and Progressives’ Roy McTaggart.

In Prospect, former MLA Lucille Seymour is set to run on the Progressives ticket. She’ll vye for the seat along with independents Matthew Leslie and Austin Harris Jr.

All four Prospect candidates filed early in the day. They include Financial Services Minister and Progressives candidate Hon. Wayne Panton along with three independents — Mario Rankin, Raul Gonzalez Jr. and Alva Suckoo.

Cayman’s two most populated electoral districts come in Bodden Town.

Sports, Youth and Community Affairs Minister and Progressives candidate Hon. Osbourne Bodden joined the race for Bodden Town East, where he’ll run against CDP candidate Robert Bodden and independents Dwayne Seymour and Arnold Berry.

In Bodden Town West, CDP’s Stafford Berry has filed along with Progressives candidate Maxine Bodden-Robinson and independents Gilbert McLean and Chris Saunders.

It’s a four-candidate race in North Side, where independent incumbent Ezzard Miller will be challenged by fellow independents Justin Ebanks and Johany Ebanks along with Progressives candidate Ed Chisholm.

George Town South leads the way with five candidates while West Bay South, George Town West, George Town East, Newlands, Bodden Town West, Bodden Town East and North side each have four candidates.

See below for the full breakdown of candidates:

WEST BAY NORTH

Bush Bernie CDP Orrett-Ebanks Sarah IND Smith Mervin IND

WEST BAY WEST

Bush William McKeeva CDP Orrett Daphne Louise Progressives Rivers Paul Desmond IND

WEST BAY CENTRAL

Ebanks-Wilks Katherine IND Ebanks, Capt. Eugene CDP

WEST BAY SOUTH

Jefferson, Jr. John CDP Rankin Burns IND Young Laura IND Rivers Tara IND

GEORGE TOWN NORTH

Hew Joseph Progressives McGaw-Lumsden Pearlina CDP Thompson Karin M. IND

GEORGE TOWN WEST

Solomon Ellio Anthony IND Piercy Jonathan Bardowell CDP Wight David Charles Progressives Warren, Jr. Dennie IND

GEORGE TOWN CENTRAL

Bryan Kenneth Vernon IND Archer Marco Progressives

GEORGE TOWN SOUTH

Tyson Catherine Rosita IND Hurlston Paul Wendell IND Adam Michael Thomas CDP Lindsay Alric Jeremy IND Conolly Barbara Elizabeth Progressives

GEORGE TOWN EAST

Webster, Dr. Kenrick Herbert IND McTaggart Roy Michael Progressives Roulstone Sharon Elaine IND Bodden Theresa Elizabeth CDP

RED BAY

McField, Dr. Frank IND Tibbetts Denniston Leitch CDP McLaughlin Alden Progressives

PROSPECT

Leslie Matthew IND Harris, Jr. Austin IND Seymour Lucille Progressives

SAVANNAH

Eden Anthony IND McTaggart Kent IND Bodden Heather Progressives

NEWLANDS

Rankin Mario IND Gonzalez, Jr. Raul IND Suckoo, Jr. Alva Horatio IND Panton Gurney Wayne Progressives

BODDEN TOWN WEST

Berry Stafford CDP Bodden-Robinson Maxine Progressives McLean Gilbert Allan IND Saunders Christopher Selvin IND

BODDEN TOWN EAST

Bodden Osbourne Vendryes Progressives Bodden Robert Anthony CDP Seymour Dwayne Stanley IND Berry Arnold Thomas IND

NORTH SIDE

Ebanks Justin IND Ebanks Johany IND Miller Ezzard IND Chisholm Edward Owen Progressives

EAST END

Rankine Issac IND McLean V. Arden IND McLean, Jr. John B. IND

CAYMAN BRAC WEST & LITTLE CAYMAN

DaCosta Nickolas IND Kirkconnell, III Moses Progressives Moore Maxine Avon IND

CAYMAN BRAC EAST

O’Connor-Connolly Juliana Progressives Dixon Rudolph Lenbergh IND

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

