9 weekend burglaries reported

A busy weekend for criminals as police confirm a total of nine burglaries were reported over the weekend on Grand Cayman.

Five of the burglaries targeted businesses.

Police caught one of those perpetrators red-handed early Monday (20 March) morning, according to an RCIPS press release.

Officers responded to a report of an alarm sounding at the Tortuga Rum Company store on Northwest Point Road. When police arrived, two men were seen exiting the premises and running toward a pickup truck. Police caught one of the men, a 22-year-old West Bay man. The other suspect got away.

The arrested man remains in police custody on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle as police say their get-away truck was stolen as well.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

