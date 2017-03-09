C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Crime News

9 weekend burglaries reported

March 20, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A busy weekend for criminals as police confirm a total of nine burglaries were reported over the weekend on Grand Cayman.
Five of the burglaries targeted businesses.
Police caught one of those perpetrators red-handed early Monday (20 March) morning, according to an RCIPS press release.

Officers responded to a report of an alarm sounding at the Tortuga Rum Company store on Northwest Point Road. When police arrived, two men were seen exiting the premises and running toward a pickup truck. Police caught one of the men, a 22-year-old West Bay man. The other suspect got away.
The arrested man remains in police custody on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle as police say their get-away truck was stolen as well.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: