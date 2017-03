One lane of traffic is blocked following a collision in Prospect.

The collision is in the vicinity of Victory Avenue near Shamrock Road. According to police, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. today (2 March) on Prospect Avenue.

The eastbound lanes on Prospect Avenue are currently blocked and a wrecker is awaited on scene.

No injuries are reported at this time. We will have more at 6 p.m. in our newscast.

