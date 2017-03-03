Agri-show brings out Cayman’s best

It was a hot and busy day for yesterday’s (Mar 01) 50th Agriculture show at the grounds in lower valley and it’s no secret many different farmers, departments and businesses use the show as a marketing forum.

The show was the perfect opportunity for parents to teach their children all they know about animals and crops and parent Anya Rankine said learning the importance of Cayman’s local farmers was passed down to her which she is now passing down to her children.

“Our local vendors are just as important as our international vendors and the products that we find in the supermarket and I also want my daughters to understand the entire concept of eating what we grow because we are living in an environment that is becoming less and less sustainable,” Miss Rankin said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

