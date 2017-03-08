Agricultural society looking to extend agrishow

The annual agriculture show might be over for now however one member from the agricultural society said the show must go on.

Vernon Webb said the discussions centred on extending the show beyond its current once-a-year format while adding several smaller shows around Cayman is being seriously considered by his team.

“As a part of the organisation that is something that is being looked at and perhaps we’re thinking about breaking it down into smaller segments and maybe even go into different districts and maybe doing it every quarterly which is something that I strongly suggest and support,” Mr. Webb said.

Mr. Webb also advocated for more young people to get on-board with agricultural opportunities in Cayman and said the move to go beyond a once-a-year event is just in the initial discussion stage right now.

