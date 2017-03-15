Aid from across the seas

The ongoing Syrian Civil War has displaced millions of citizens, most heading to neighbouring countries like Turkey, it’s these tribulations that spurred one John Gray teacher to make a difference to those in need.

“That an island in the Caribbean is involved in the directly with supporting those from Syria,” said Small Projects Istanbul Founder, Karyn Thomas.

Small Projects Istanbul founder, Karyn Thomas, was a special guest at John Gray’s Tuesday morning assembly, speaking on the impact of a generous donation from teacher Todd Edwards.

“The situation is beyond disaster, it’s the largest humanitarian crisis since 1942 since the second world war,” said Mrs. Thomas.

But she says a simple gesture from Mr. Edwards helped some of Syria’s displaced in Turkey to get back on track.

“And he raised closed to $4000 us dollars which sustained us nearly 11 months I think in a really small space,” said Mrs. Thomas.

Before Mr. Edwards contribution, she said the organization had been teaching on a roof top, prior to that a park.

“Ted has seen that, he has seen the need and he has himself not wanted to turn back, but more over he has been able to engage other people to get onboard and he’s taken the I to the we and that is a great gift to be doing that,” said Mrs. Thomas.

Mrs. Thomas said that area they used was over max capacity in a month, filled with students eager to learn turkish so that they could get back into schools and adults eager to get work, “children who haven’t been to school for three years, they are a long way behind, especially when they don’t know the language, so we recognize that.”

She said she was grateful for the generosity and reminded them a little can go a long way.

