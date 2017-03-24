C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Amendments could help solve beach vendor issues

March 23, 2017
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read
The long-standing issue surrounding beach vendors may soon be resolved thanks to amendments made to the Trade and Business Licensing bill.
For years, those selling goods on the beach — and other public areas — have claimed they’re trying to make an honest living. Other business owners and Government leaders have bristled at a lack of proper licensing obtained by many of the vendors.
Bodden Town MLA Alva Suckoo Wednesday (22 March) proposed an amendment of the bill that would exempt self-employed Caymanian musicians and artists from needing a business license.
Financial Services Minister Wayne Panton submitted another amendment extending similar concessions to those who produce agricultural of cottage industry products.
“This is something I think would benefit what we term as ‘starving artists,'” Mr. Suckoo told the house. “There are many of them out there who are very talented but don’t really have the means to get to the next level. So I think this is just a little incentive, a boost.”
Law makers unanimously voted both amendments into the bill during committee stage.
Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: