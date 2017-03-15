C3 Pure Fibre
Archer outlines discrimination

March 14, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Finance Minister Hon. Marco Archer, an attorney himself, shared stories of discrimination experienced by Caymanian attorneys at law firms as he joined the debate on the Legal Practitioners Bill.
He says there is a disproportionate number of attorneys reaching partner and equity partner at law firms and that is something that has to be fixed.
“Whilst we may be passive and generous and will give you the shirt off our backs that should not be mistaken for people who are without intellect and ability nothing, could be further from the truth,” Mr Archer said.
However the Minister Archer stopped short of saying he would not support the Legal Practitioners Bill, instead saying that with amendments the bill can fix some, if not all areas of concerns raised. Debate on the bill is continuing

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

