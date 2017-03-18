C3 Pure Fibre
Ato Stephens pleads not guilty

March 17, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

A former track and field coach accused of committing sex crimes with one of his underage athletes pleads not guilty today in Grand Court.

Ato Mobido Stephens faces two counts of indecent assault of a female and gross indecency.
He is remanded in police custody and his trial is set to begin on 5 June and last for five days.
Mr. Stephens fled the Cayman Islands when the allegations came to light.
Police say he inappropriately touched the underage girl and threatened to kick off her the track team if she did not comply with certain requests.

Authorities caught up with Mr. Stephens in Miami, and he was extradited back to Cayman last month.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

