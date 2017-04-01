Barca, Shakira partner for charity

Colombian singer Shakira and Spanish Football Club Barcalona announced Tuesday they will be partnering to build a school at the singer’s hometown of Barranquilla in Northern Colombia.

Shakira, girlfriend of Barca’s defender Gerard Pique, is the founder of the Barefoot Foundation, which works to provide underprivileged children in Colombia with access to high quality education.

Barca and Catalan Bank La Caixa will contribute 1.2 million euros to the cause.

