Basdeo assures centralised platform won’t affect police operations

Financial Services Chief Officer Dr Dax Basdeo says having the RCIPS responsible for overseeing Cayman’s centralised platform will not create a strain on resources nor will it impact crime fighting efforts.

Dr Basdeo says at present the Financial Crime Unit processes requests for information for international investigations and so naturally those officers would be the ones charged with responsibility for the platform. He says eight to 12 requests have been made recently, but FCU staffing is not an issue.

“So if they need staff to carry out that function they will get staff. But this is not meant to be a burden on their resources this is meant to improve how they continue to would with the NCA at this time,” Dr Basdeo said.

The Chief Officer said the platform will be ready for June and will only be used by request to access information on beneficial owners holding assets here. The accessed information, he said, will remain private.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

