Baseball: US wins 1st WBC title

March 23, 2017
Jordan Armenise
The United States won their first World Baseball Classic title with an 8-0 victory over Puerto Rico in Los Angeles on Wednesday behind the stellar pitching of Marcus Stroman and a 13-hit attack. Puerto Rico came in with a spotless 7-0 record in the 16-team tournament but the Americans were not to be denied and the losers finished runners-up for the second straight WBC. Stroman was sensational, throwing six no-hit innings after yielding six hits in a row in a four-run first inning to Puerto Rico in a 6-5 second-round loss.

