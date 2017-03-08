Technical Director Kevin Solomon aims to spike interest in the sport with a long-term goal in mind for the entire program and it’s players. The men’s team will be completely new this year, fielding first time players at the Norceca Tournament.
Beach Volleyball: Changing of the guard
March 7, 2017
1 Min Read
