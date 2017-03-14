Bicyclist still in hospital after crash with CIFS truck

A bicyclist remains in the hospital after being struck by a fire rescue truck Monday (13 March) morning in West Bay. A utility pole was knocked down in the crash, cutting off power to hundreds in the area.

The accident happened this morning around 8:30 on Birch Tree Hill Road near Ed Bush Stadium. The truck was responding to a call when it happened.

The cyclist’s injuries are serious, but police told Cayman 27 they are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the truck, a CIFS officer, and a second occupant of the truck, who is not fire personnel, were also transported to hospital. They have since been treated and released.

The road was closed for several hours as an RCIPS Accident Reconstructionist helped investigators piece together what happened.

CUC told Cayman 27 247 customers lost power as a result of the crash.

A new utility pole has been installed, and CUC now says power has been restored to all customers.

