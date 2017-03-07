The Cayman Islands Boxing Association announced its next event . Team Panama will travel to Cayman for the event slated to take place Saturday April 1st which will feature Panama’s top female boxer at 75kg Atheyna Byron to compete against top Dominican boxer Maria Moronta. For Cayman Chambria Dalhouse, Hopkin Ebanks, along with Alex Smith, Jason Parchment and Darial Ebanks will all compete. The night will also feature former heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe as a special guest for the event.
Boxing: Fight Night 4 set for April 1st
March 6, 2017
