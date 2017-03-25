Boxing: Moronta out, Da Silva in

Dominican boxer Maria Moronta, who was scheduled to fight Panama’s Atheyna Bylon is out of Fight Night 4 with chicken pox. In her place stands Canadian Myriam Da Silva, a seasoned fighter with 7 years of international boxing experience. We spoke with Da Silva earlier today who said the timing and the opponent couldn’t have come at a better time.
