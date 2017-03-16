C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Brac crash report in hands of Home Ministry

March 15, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

More than two months after a fire truck crash hospitalized two fire fighters, shut down the Cayman Brac airport, and forced government to buy a new truck. A formal investigation report has been handed over to government. But remains unavailable to the public.

The independent report into the January 6th crash is in the hands of the Home Affairs ministry.  The crash left firefighters Jason McCoy and Garfield Ritch nursing injuries and the fire truck beyond repair.  The Home Affairs ministry, through Government Information Services, told Cayman 27 it recently received the report from the independent accident reconstructionist and is currently reviewing its contents.

It says once all findings have been reviewed together with the CIFS senior management ministry leaders will be in a position to make it available with their comments.  No timeline was given for when that may happen.

A new truck, priced at nearly half a million dollars, was purchased to replace the totaled firetruck that truck is expected to arrive at month’s end.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Eclipze
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: