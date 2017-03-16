Brac crash report in hands of Home Ministry

More than two months after a fire truck crash hospitalized two fire fighters, shut down the Cayman Brac airport, and forced government to buy a new truck. A formal investigation report has been handed over to government. But remains unavailable to the public.

The independent report into the January 6th crash is in the hands of the Home Affairs ministry. The crash left firefighters Jason McCoy and Garfield Ritch nursing injuries and the fire truck beyond repair. The Home Affairs ministry, through Government Information Services, told Cayman 27 it recently received the report from the independent accident reconstructionist and is currently reviewing its contents.

It says once all findings have been reviewed together with the CIFS senior management ministry leaders will be in a position to make it available with their comments. No timeline was given for when that may happen.

A new truck, priced at nearly half a million dollars, was purchased to replace the totaled firetruck that truck is expected to arrive at month’s end.

