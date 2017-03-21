C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Brac man awaiting theft sentencing

March 20, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

A 36-year old man accused of stealing two cars in Cayman Brac has his sentencing hearing pushed back.

Travis Ebanks is yet to be sentenced as the court is awaiting Mr. Ebanks to confirm details with an individual who promised him employment and a place to stay.

According to police, Mr. Ebanks was arrested twice in two days earlier this month.

Mr. Ebanks allegedly broke into a house and later stole a car before being arrested then bailed. It is alleged he then stole another car the next day which he allegedly crashed in the Spot Bay area of Cayman Brac.

Mr. Ebanks is facing charges of theft, damage to property, possession of ganja and escaping lawful custody.

Mr. Ebanks is  scheduled to re-appear before the courts 27 March.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: