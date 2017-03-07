Brac men arrested for drug offences

Two Cayman Brac men were arrested over the weekend on drug trafficking and possession offences.
A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja with intent to supply.
A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja and cocaine.
The arrests came after police searched a number of people, cars and a residence on Blazer drive, according to an RCIPS statement. Police say small quantities of the drugs were found.
They also found two gold-coloured rings during their operation. They’re asking anyone with information about the jewellery to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station.
