Brac men arrested for drug offences

March 6, 2017
Kevin Morales
Two Cayman Brac men were arrested over the weekend on drug trafficking and possession offences.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja with intent to supply.

A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja and cocaine.

The arrests came after police searched a number of people, cars and a residence on Blazer drive, according to an RCIPS statement. Police say small quantities of the drugs were found.

They also found two gold-coloured rings during their operation. They’re asking anyone with information about the jewellery to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

