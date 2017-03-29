C3 Pure Fibre
Breaking down the Nominations process

March 28, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Nominations day is tomorrow (March 29), it’s a day many have been waiting for when they will find out the names of candidates offering themselves for election.
After this the nearly 21,000 Caymanians will know the candidates seeking 19 legislative assembly seats and the constituencies in which they’ll run. Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell joined Janelle Muttoo to discuss the nomination process and what to expect on March 29.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

