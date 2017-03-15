UK Prime Minister Theresa May has crossed the final hurdle to trigger Britain’s exit from the European Union. Now she says its time to look at the new relationship with her European partners, but what does that mean for us? And what will the changes mean to us? Joining Janelle Muttoo to discuss those and other issues was attorney Nick Dixey.
Brexit latest explored
March 14, 2017
1 Min Read
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
