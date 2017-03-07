C3 Pure Fibre
BT crash leaves woman hospitalised

March 6, 2017
Mario Grey
An afternoon car crash yesterday (Mar 05) in Pease Bay left one woman hospitalised.

Police said two cars collided around 2 p.m. on Bodden Town Road where a white Honda Civic and a silver Mercedes were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The woman who was driving the Honda was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by emergency personnel before she was transported to the Cayman Islands hospital.

Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening and Police said the crash remains under investigation.

