C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
Premier League
News

Builders Expo

March 3, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

 

The sound of hammers and nails can be heard throughout the arc at Camana bay today as hurleys media hosts the first builders expo.

Companies all over Cayman who specialize in construction, from architects to contractors, are setting up to give help and tips to potential home owners and home builders.

“I think this is a great opportunity for those in the community to come out and see what is on the island and to see, there is a lot of good companies here and there is a lot of good information that you might not see if you don’t come out.” Said Interior Designer, Rhon Royer

The doors open tomorrow at 10am till 4pm

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Builders Expo 1
Eclipze
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: