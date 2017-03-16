C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Business Man Spencer Bodden remembered

March 15, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
2 Min Read

Well known businessman Spencer Bodden died on Monday (13 March) and those who knew him best said Cayman lost a true pioneer. 84-year old Clinton Whittaker said he knew Mr. Bodden since childhood days.

“He had a good legacy he was very persevering and honest and never got in no trouble with nobody and he was a friend everybody knew him,” Mr. Whittaker said.

Mr. Bodden’s wife Debbie issued a statement to Cayman 27 today:

“We have so much to be thankful for with our lovely Spencer. Together we have created so many wonderful memories over the years. He always asked about his friends, and his family, as he cared so deeply for them. Spencer will always be remembered as a generous man who gave of himself to others. He was always smiling and telling jokes; even to those he did not know. He was also well-known to the Bodden Town community as the owner of one of the more popular land attractions, The Pirate Caves and Gift Shop. This is big loss as they were a close-knit community. He will be greatly missed by many but especially by his family and friends”.

-Debbie Bodden

Sport Minster Osbourne Bodden said in a statement issued Wednesday (15 March):

“Spencer was a jovial person, always one to make you smile with his many jokes and personality, and he had an amazing entrepreneurial spirit that was unmatched. His presence in BT is missed, and he will always be remembered by many as a kind and helpful person”.

-Osbourne Bodden

Mr. Bodden was 67 years old.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: