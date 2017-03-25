C3 Pure Fibre
CAA: kite could have downed police helicopter

March 24, 2017
Kevin Morales
It appears the incident involving a kite and the police helicopter could have resulted in a fatal crash.

Cayman 27 reported earlier in the week an incident where the police helicopter’s rotor head became entangled with the line of a kite flying higher than the legal limit.

A crew member was hit by the flailing kite line, according to a CAA press release, which adds that a length of line had become wrapped around the rotor head. The CAA says that could have potentially restricted the control of the blades, leading to a fatal accident.

The CAA says kites can be flown up to 100 feet within three nautical miles of an airport and up to 200 feet anywhere else.

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

