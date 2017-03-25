CAA: kite could have downed police helicopter

It appears the incident involving a kite and the police helicopter could have resulted in a fatal crash.

Cayman 27 reported earlier in the week an incident where the police helicopter’s rotor head became entangled with the line of a kite flying higher than the legal limit.

A crew member was hit by the flailing kite line, according to a CAA press release, which adds that a length of line had become wrapped around the rotor head. The CAA says that could have potentially restricted the control of the blades, leading to a fatal accident.

The CAA says kites can be flown up to 100 feet within three nautical miles of an airport and up to 200 feet anywhere else.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

