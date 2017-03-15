CAL waives fees on NYC and Chicago flights due to winter storm

Cayman Airways told Cayman 27 it will waive change fees and fare differences for passengers traveling to or from Chicago and New York City while a winter storm pummels parts of the US.

More than 7,000 flights have been cancelled due to the storm, but so far, the national flag carrier said it hasn’t had to cancel any.

Fees will be waved for those who are traveling March 12th through 15th, subject to the following criteria:

Ticket was purchased on/before March 12th 2017.

New travel date is on/before March 20th 2017 for NYC and March 19 2017 for Chicago.

for NYC and for Chicago. Travel is in the same cabin as originally ticketed

Origin and destination city remain the same

Tuesday’s JetBlue flight from New York’s JFK airport to Grand Cayman was cancelled.

