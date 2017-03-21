C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Cayman celebrates International Day of Happiness

March 20, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

To the naked eye, it was another busy start to the week.

But upon closer look, several happy people in yellow were out Monday (20 March) trying to brighten the morning commute for many.

Several people held signs and shouted motivational phrases near Bar Cam service station, in Prospect, as part of the International Day of Happiness.

The celebration was started by the United Nations in 2012.

 

Volunteer Marzeta Bodden said coming together for a happy cause can be a difference maker.

“Today is the International Day of Happiness and that’s designated by the United Nations and lots of our bodies overseas, so there’s lots of different actions for happiness happening across the world and this is just one of them here in the Cayman Islands.  People come together for all sorts of different reasons, often to complain and talk about what’s wrong. We thought about coming together for something good and talk about what’s right and spread positivity and happiness,” Ms. Bodden explained.

The group said the “Happiness Sprinkling” project started in Cayman three years ago.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: