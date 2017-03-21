Cayman celebrates International Day of Happiness

To the naked eye, it was another busy start to the week.

But upon closer look, several happy people in yellow were out Monday (20 March) trying to brighten the morning commute for many.

Several people held signs and shouted motivational phrases near Bar Cam service station, in Prospect, as part of the International Day of Happiness.

The celebration was started by the United Nations in 2012.

Volunteer Marzeta Bodden said coming together for a happy cause can be a difference maker.

“Today is the International Day of Happiness and that’s designated by the United Nations and lots of our bodies overseas, so there’s lots of different actions for happiness happening across the world and this is just one of them here in the Cayman Islands. People come together for all sorts of different reasons, often to complain and talk about what’s wrong. We thought about coming together for something good and talk about what’s right and spread positivity and happiness,” Ms. Bodden explained.

The group said the “Happiness Sprinkling” project started in Cayman three years ago.

