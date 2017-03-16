Cayman Fire Service begins internal investigation cyclist collision

The Cayman Islands Fire Service has started an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding Monday’s (15 March) incident where a CIFS rescue truck hit a bicyclist and knocked down a utility pole, according to Government Information Services.

The cyclist remains in the hospital in stable condition.

GIS also says the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Fire Service is working with police to ensure the circumstances are investigated and the Ministry cannot comment on the matter until the investigations from both departments are complete.

