Cayman Heart Fund symposium

The Cayman Heart fund had its 10th annual symposion last night at the Marriot ballroom, attracting a crowd of over one hundred people.

The event featured doctors both international and local, to speak about different topics on the heart, from advanced cardiac therapeutics in a community hospital setting, to updates on the treatment of arterial disease, giving medical professionals new ideas and ways to help their patients.

“It’s the most common disease that causes death in the western hemisphere, a certain component in it is genetic but a larger component of it is probably environental and if we paid attention to diet excersize and weight loss , we wouldn’t probably have a lot of diabetes and a lot of heart disease and people would live longer, healthier lives.” Holy Cross Hospital, Charles Russo.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

