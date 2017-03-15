C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Prep student recites Pi to 165th digit

March 14, 2017
Joe Avary
Year 8 student Jordan Butler and her ‘semi-photographic’ memory cruised to an easy victory at this year’s Pi bee, reciting the number to 165 digits

The number Pi has been calculated to over one trillion digits beyond the decimal point, and it will continue infinitely without repetition or pattern.

Only a handful of digits are needed for typical calculations, but Cayman prep students are going way beyond 3.14 in this year’s Pi bee.

Cayman 27’s Joe Avary lets them tell the story in their own words.

This year’s Pi bee champion was year 8 student Jordan butler, who recited Pi to an outstanding 165 digits.

