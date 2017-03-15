Cayman prep students learn all things Cayman

There is nothing like seeing young students embrace their Caymanian heritage and at Cayman Prep on Smith Road in George Town this was a mission for all.

Cayman Prep students recently held the fifth-annual “Cayman Day” celebrations where some students dressed up like fishermen while other students dressed up as creatures commonly associated with Cayman.

The Students learned about thatch rope, Cayman Parrots, Sea Grapes and all things Caymanian.

Student Cathy Myles said being Caymanian the day proved to be informative.

“Well I’m from Cayman and so it’s just accepting our heritage and just knowing more and gathering information and having fun at the same time,” Miss Myles said.

Social Studies leader at the school Brenda Bryce said similar to previous Cayman Day celebrations the students heard speeches from various members of the community about different elements of Caymanian culture.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

