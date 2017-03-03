C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman’s security under review

March 2, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

 

Cayman’s overall national security system and its capabilities are now under the UK microscope.
Acting Deputy Governor Jennifer Ahearn announced the on-going review in the LA this week. She said it’s part of an overall programme of reviews being conducted by the UK on all overseas territories.
This review follows the completion of the UK’s review of Cayman’s search and rescue capabilities. That review report was tabled in the LA this week.
Ms Ahearn, speaking on the security review, said it will be of benefit to Cayman.
“We will be working closely with the UK to look for efficient and cost effective ways to strength our response to the threats we face from serious and organised crime,” Ms Ahearn said.
Ms Ahearn said the UK reviewers have met with the National Security Council and local agencies on the ground and at the end of their review they will brief the council on their findings.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

